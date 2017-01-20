A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 6

1- One mission accomplished.



Since finishing fourth in 2006, the Senegalese have been abysmal at the Africa Cup of Nations. They didn’t qualify in 2010 and 2013 and on the occasions that they did, they were eliminated after the group stages. The 2012 and 2015 campaigns are particularly miserable. On both occasions they were tipped for the title. In 2012 they lost all of their pool matches. And in 2015 they started well – beating Ghana – but then drew with South Africa and lost to Algeria. Skipper Cheikou Kouyate said before a ball was kicked in anger that the current squad wanted to make up for 2012 and 2015 debacles. They appear to be on the road to redemption.



2- Mané up.



Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez has two goals. Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also has two and so does Sadio Mané. But what’s the difference between them? Mané’s team Senegal are into the quarter-finals. To get to the last eight, Algeria have to beat Senegal on Monday and hope that Zimbabwe get past Tunisia but not too convincingly. Gabon have to overcome Cameroon on Monday to secure their passage. It’s not looking good for the other "stars" of African football.



3- Dreadlocked and loaded.



Aliou Cissé – a star of the 2002 Senegal team which reached the World Cup quarter finals – is flourishing as coach of a clearly talented 2017 vintage. They’re effervescent and seem to have a yen for patterns. In the defeat of Tunisia on 15 January, they scored both of their goals in the first-half. Against Zimbabwe, Senegal again notched up their goals in the first half and appeared reluctant to increase the tally even though they kept breaching the Zimbabwe back line with ease. No matter, they will finish top of Group B and will take on the runner-up from Group A. "The goal was to qualify and we have done that," said Cissé after the win. “It's been 11 years since we last made the quarter-finals. Now we have done it and I congratulate the players.”



4- Bench press.



It’s a rare occasion. So it should be mentioned. Only four of the 16 teams at the 2017 Cup of Nations are led by Africans and two of them came face to face on day six. Aliou Cissé of Senegal and Callisto Pasuwa of Zimbabwe. Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea-Bissau are the other two sides led by Africans and they are unlikely to clash. Much of the spotlight in recent years has been placed on the explosion of Africans playing at many of the world’s most prestigious clubs. However, on the sidelines the progress has not been as exponential. Stephen Keshi was the last African to coach a side – Nigeria - to the title in 2013. But Keshi, who died at the age of 54, in June 2016 was an altogether exceptional talent. He skippered the Nigeria side that won the Cup of Nations title in 1994.

5- Master meets apprentice.



I’m reminded of the scene in Star Wars IV: A New Hope – essentially the very first film – when Darth Vader, before we discover his emotionally wrought back story in Star Wars I, II and III (the fourth, fifth and sixth films), comes face to face with Obi-Wan Kenobi. “When I left you, I was but a learner,” Vader says. “Now, I am the master.” And we all know what happened next. Well, there’s going to be a similar "no favours" showdown - without light sabres - on day seven between Togo boss Claude Le Roy and Morocco coach Hervé Renard. Back in 2008, when Le Roy was in charge of the Cup of Nations hosts Ghana, he had Renard as an assistant coach. "He has given me so much in my life," Renard said. "Not just about football but how to evolve as a man. I would need a lot of time to speak about the good things that Claude has brought to my life." Vader v Kenobi this is not.