El Hadary steps in as Egypt's last line of defence against Uganda

When Egypt take to the field against Uganda on Saturday, the Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary will win his 148th cap. He will also extend his record as the oldest man to appear at an Africa Cup of Nations.

When he came on as substitute in Egypt’s first game on 17 January, el Hadary was 44 years and two days.

A week after his 44th birthday, the veteran will be the last line of defence as Egypt seek the first victory at a tournament that they seemed to be winning for fun.

Between 2006 and 2010, Egypt claimed a hattrick of titles. They hold a record seven continental crowns. During the glory years, el Hadary was the first choice. But in the subsequent decline – Egypt failed to qualify for three consecutive Cup of Nations tournaments - he fell down the pecking order.

Realising a dream

El Hadary, who plays for Wadi Degla, arrived in Gabon as back up to Ahmed El Shenawy and Sherif Ekramy. But those two have picked up injures.

“I’m very proud to be playing in another Cup of Nations,” el Hadary told RFI. “I was reserve for the first game but before that game I had a feeling that I would play. It was a dream to be able to set a record as the oldest player and I hope that I can go on.”

El Hadary, who was also part of the side that won the Cup of Nations in 1998, attributed his longevity to professionalism. “I’ve been dedicated. I love my career. I enjoy training and I love football. It is my life and I love playing for my country.”

44 in January

He admitted that he was low key about his 44th birthday on 15 January. “Birthdays aren’t something I like to celebrate. I don’t really even celebrate them with my family. But the players got a cake for me and so I celebrated for a short time.”

Nearly 21 years after making his international debut, he says his aim is a fifth Cup of Nations winners medal and a place in Egypt’s squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“I’ve never played in World Cup but if I can help my country to qualify for a World Cup and even if I don’t play in it, I will be very happy.

“When I retire I want my family and my country to be proud of me. It will be a very hard day. But I will be proud of what I have done and the trophies that I have won,” he added.