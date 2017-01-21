Ghana eye place in last eight of Africa Cup of Nations

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let ‘em eat cake
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let ‘em eat cake
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Béyéné
  • media
    Culture in France
    Rembrandt up close and kind of personal in Paris
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French chef shares New Year pastry with homeless
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 Sport Football Ghana Mali Gabon

Ghana eye place in last eight of Africa Cup of Nations

By
media Ghana coach Avram Grant (right) talks tactics with skipper Asamoah Gyan. Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ghana can become the second team to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Mali in Group D in Port-Gentil on Saturday. Avram Grant's side won their opening game on 17 January against Uganda. A similar result would provide a berth in the last eight for the sixth consecutive tournament.

"In this tournament at the start it's important to take the points and then you have to come to your best at the right time," Grant said.

Ghana will be without Abdul Rahman Baba. The 22-year-old defender has returned to Germany where he plays for Schalke to assess the extent of the injury that forced him off during the match against Uganda.

Harrison Afful is struggling with a suspected bout of malaria

Mali and Ghana clashes are usually intriguing. When they meet in group stage games, Ghana win. When they play in knockout matches, Mali triumph. Mali underlined their status as dark horses for the title with a 0-0 draw against Egypt in their first outing.

Coach Alain Giresse said before Saturday's match that he was unlikely to name 20-year-old Yves Bissouma in the starting line-up despite the Lille midfielder’s dynamic cameo as a substitute.

"He brought his freshness to the game against Egypt,” said the former France international. “But let's not forget that it is easier for him to come off the bench in games because of his age."

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, also came off the bench in the match. His 147th cap enabled him to become, at 44 years and two days, the oldest player to feature at a Cup of Nations tournament. The winner of four Cup of Nations winners’ medals is likely to gain cap number 148 against Uganda.

"Our responsibility has not changed too much. We still know that we need to win our next game to stay in the competition," said Egypt coach Hector Cuper.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.