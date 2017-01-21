RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
CAN 2017 Sport Football Uganda Egypt Ghana Gabon

Uganda aim to show real face in clash against Egypt

By
media Uganda's Serbian head coach Milutin Sredojevic has led the country to their first Cup of Nations tournament in 39 years. AFP/Nezar Balout

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic vowed his players would unleash their true talents in their second Group D match on Saturday against Egypt in Port-Gentil. Uganda, who are playing at the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978, lost their opening game 1-0 to Ghana.

Two mistakes by defender Isaac Isinde - first miscontrolling a ball in the penalty area and then hauling down Asamoah Gyan who had pounded on the lapse - paved the way for André Ayew to convert a penalty in the first half.

Ghana then displayed their tournament nous with a composed defence of their lead.

“The game against Egypt will be very tough,” said Sredojevic. “We know what they can bring. But we have deeply analysed what was wrong in the first half against Ghana and what as good in the second-half.

“We are dreaming of having an iron defence and a much more effective attack.”

Uganda, nicknamed The Cranes, will be helped in those tasks with the return from suspension of defender Murushid Juuko and midfielder Khalid Aucho.

Silly mistake

"It is very unfortunate that one moment, one silly mistake cost us the penalty," Sredojevic added. “We are here to measure ourselves and I’ve seen that we are not far from the highest demands of international football. We need to be mentally strong, physically fit and tactically competitive in the game and see what football gives us."

Uganda last played at the Cup of Nations in Ghana. They lost in the final in Accra to the hosts who claimed their third title.

Since Uganda’s last appearance, Ghana has qualified for 15 of the 19 tournaments. They have finished in the top four since 2008.

Egypt's seven titles

However, no team on the continent can match Egypt’s success.

The Pharoahs, as they are nicknamed, have won seven titles since the inception of the competition in 1957. They last claimed the crown in 2010 but have experienced a relative slump in fortunes.

This is their first tournament since brandishing the trophy in Luanda.

Goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who played in Hassan Shehata’s three-title winning teams, will collect his 148th cap when he leads the side out against Uganda. The 44-year-old is the oldest man to play at a Cup of Nations and he is the only fit goalkeeper in Hector Cuper’s squad.

On the eve of the Group D matches, Ghana coach Avram Grant called on the tournament organisers, the Confederation of African Football, to adjust its rules so that Egypt can replace players injured because of the poor state of the pitches.

“We cannot change the pitch now and move the games to other pitches. But we can adjust the rules,” said the 61-year-old. “Let Egypt bring in other goalkeepers. They can’t stay with one goalkeeper. It is not fair.”

