A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 8

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let ‘em eat cake
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let ‘em eat cake
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Béyéné
  • media
    Culture in France
    Rembrandt up close and kind of personal in Paris
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French chef shares New Year pastry with homeless
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 CAN 2017 blog Football Sport Ghana Mali Egypt Uganda

A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 8

By
media Ghana qualify for the quarter final with a 1-0 victory over Mali RFI/Pierre René-Worms

A pockmarked pitch caused anger, Ghana beat Mali but still got flak, Mali's coach got flak, too, and there was sartorial splendour on the Egypt-Uganda touchline on Day 8 at CAN 2017.

 

  1. Sew this is the Cup of Nations

The ground staff were doing their flakes-of-grass-on-the-sand routine ahead of the second phase of games in Group D at Port-Gentil. Millions have been spent on constructing a stadium around a pockmarked pitch. Ghana coach Avram Grant ranted about the state of field on day seven. He had a go about it on day eight and was asked if it was worth qualifying in second place to avoid playing the quarter final in Port Gentil. “We are a technical team. We try to pass the ball. If the other pitch is better, of course, I’d like to play on another pitch.” Still, Avram, at least the final won’t be played in Port-Gentil.

Ghana's best-ever scroer, Asamoah Gyan Pierre René-Worms

   2. There’s no pleasing some people

Asamoah Gyan scored in the first half to help Ghana to a 1-0 win over Mali and thereby become the second team to advance to the last eight with a game to spare. Rather than quiz the Ghana coach on his possible tactics to face Egypt in the final pool match on 25 January, journalists from Ghana berated Grant for his team sitting back in the second half. “We didn’t want to go back but it happened,” he explained. “I’m happy with the game and happy with six points. In the first-half we played good football. In the second-half, we played mature football.”

Ghana's Frank Acheampong fights off Mali's Sambou Yatabare. ©Pierre René-Worms

   3. There’s really no pleasing some people

A phalanx of snarling dogs snapped at coach Alain Giresse when he presented himself to explain his team’s performance. The howling mass were Malian reporters and the sanitised gist of their questions was: Why are you so bad? Do you take responsibility? What’s wrong with playing our dynamic youngsters? Giresse, who in his prime formed part of the fabled “carré magique” of French international football with Luiz Fernandez, Jean Tigana and Michel Platini, accepted responsibility for the defeat. On the issue of flooding the team with young whippersnappers, he said: “It is easier for them to come on in a match rather than be in the starting line-up. To base a team on lots of young players can be risky.” Alain, you should have a chat with Alex Ferguson. Does the Manchester United class of '92 mean nothing to you?

Uganda fans as their team faces Egypt RFI/Pierre René-Worms

   4. Suit-off

The gaffers in the face-off between Egypt and Uganda were elegance incarnate. Egypt coach Hector Cuper simply looked super in his black suit and white open-necked shirt. Milutin Sredojevic was his sartorial equal in the second of the six suits he has brought to the tournament. This one was light grey. He wore a white shirt and a blue-stripey tie. They both looked good. We wait to witness what the third suit will be from Sredojevic’s wardrobe. And then that will be it. There won’t be any further unveilings as Uganda will be on the way home after their match against Mali in Oyem on 25 January.

The Egypt-Uganda match starts RFI/Pierre René-Worms

   5. It’s cruel at the top

Uganda appeared set for a famous draw against Egypt. But then they lost the ball on an attack and the Egyptians countered. Abdalla Said added the finishing touch. 1-0 in the 89th minute. It’s rare to come back from that point. And the Ugandans didn’t. So their 2017 tournament is over. They weren’t humiliated in their matches against Ghana and Egypt – just edged out. So there are, as the cliché goes, a lot of positives to take from the performances. The negatives are also there. They didn’t really threaten the goal of Essam El Hadary in their second game and a potent striker is clearly what they need to lead their line. Coach Milutin Sredojevic said his players came to Gabon to play three cup finals. “We want to go home with an element of pride. We will play our match against Mali to win.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.