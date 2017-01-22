A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 8

Sew this is the Cup of Nations

The ground staff were doing their flakes-of-grass-on-the-sand routine ahead of the second phase of games in Group D at Port-Gentil. Millions have been spent on constructing a stadium around a pockmarked pitch. Ghana coach Avram Grant ranted about the state of field on day seven. He had a go about it on day eight and was asked if it was worth qualifying in second place to avoid playing the quarter final in Port Gentil. “We are a technical team. We try to pass the ball. If the other pitch is better, of course, I’d like to play on another pitch.” Still, Avram, at least the final won’t be played in Port-Gentil.

Ghana's best-ever scroer, Asamoah Gyan Pierre René-Worms

2. There’s no pleasing some people

Asamoah Gyan scored in the first half to help Ghana to a 1-0 win over Mali and thereby become the second team to advance to the last eight with a game to spare. Rather than quiz the Ghana coach on his possible tactics to face Egypt in the final pool match on 25 January, journalists from Ghana berated Grant for his team sitting back in the second half. “We didn’t want to go back but it happened,” he explained. “I’m happy with the game and happy with six points. In the first-half we played good football. In the second-half, we played mature football.”

Ghana's Frank Acheampong fights off Mali's Sambou Yatabare. ©Pierre René-Worms

3. There’s really no pleasing some people

A phalanx of snarling dogs snapped at coach Alain Giresse when he presented himself to explain his team’s performance. The howling mass were Malian reporters and the sanitised gist of their questions was: Why are you so bad? Do you take responsibility? What’s wrong with playing our dynamic youngsters? Giresse, who in his prime formed part of the fabled “carré magique” of French international football with Luiz Fernandez, Jean Tigana and Michel Platini, accepted responsibility for the defeat. On the issue of flooding the team with young whippersnappers, he said: “It is easier for them to come on in a match rather than be in the starting line-up. To base a team on lots of young players can be risky.” Alain, you should have a chat with Alex Ferguson. Does the Manchester United class of '92 mean nothing to you?

Uganda fans as their team faces Egypt RFI/Pierre René-Worms

4. Suit-off

The gaffers in the face-off between Egypt and Uganda were elegance incarnate. Egypt coach Hector Cuper simply looked super in his black suit and white open-necked shirt. Milutin Sredojevic was his sartorial equal in the second of the six suits he has brought to the tournament. This one was light grey. He wore a white shirt and a blue-stripey tie. They both looked good. We wait to witness what the third suit will be from Sredojevic’s wardrobe. And then that will be it. There won’t be any further unveilings as Uganda will be on the way home after their match against Mali in Oyem on 25 January.

The Egypt-Uganda match starts RFI/Pierre René-Worms

5. It’s cruel at the top

Uganda appeared set for a famous draw against Egypt. But then they lost the ball on an attack and the Egyptians countered. Abdalla Said added the finishing touch. 1-0 in the 89th minute. It’s rare to come back from that point. And the Ugandans didn’t. So their 2017 tournament is over. They weren’t humiliated in their matches against Ghana and Egypt – just edged out. So there are, as the cliché goes, a lot of positives to take from the performances. The negatives are also there. They didn’t really threaten the goal of Essam El Hadary in their second game and a potent striker is clearly what they need to lead their line. Coach Milutin Sredojevic said his players came to Gabon to play three cup finals. “We want to go home with an element of pride. We will play our match against Mali to win.”