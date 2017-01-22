Gabon face moment of truth against Cameroon

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let ‘em eat cake
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let ‘em eat cake
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Béyéné
  • media
    Culture in France
    Rembrandt up close and kind of personal in Paris
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French chef shares New Year pastry with homeless
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 Football Sport Gabon Cameroon Burkina Faso Guinea Bissau

Gabon face moment of truth against Cameroon

By
media Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in both of Gabon's games at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Gabon go into their final Group A game against Cameroon on Sunday needing all three points to guarantee progress to the last eight. The hosts have so far only managed two 1-1 draws against Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso. The faithful at the Stade de l’Amitié have made their displeasure apparent by jeering at the end of the stalemates.

Gabon have been weakened by injuries to midfielder Mario Lemina and the full-back Johann Obiang.

If they win, Gabon will leapfrog group leaders Cameroon and advance to the last eight, but a defeat would make them just the fourth of 33 Cup of Nations hosts to be eliminated after the group stages.

Cameroon took control of Group A after coming from behind to beat Guinea-Bissau 2-1. Cameroon coach Hugo Broos said ahead of the showdown with Gabon in Libreville that his team would press for victory. "I think the biggest error we could make would be to play for a draw. That is too dangerous," Broos told Canal Plus Afrique. "We will go out to win without doing anything stupid. We need to be well organised but we won't just sit back and defend."

He added: "We will look to get a goal because if we can do that we will put Gabon in real difficulty."

Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso both have a chance to progress and they meet in Franceville. Guinea-Bissau – nicknamed the Wild Dogs - are appearing at their first Cup of Nations and they will go through to the last eight if they win and Gabon lose.

For 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso it is simpler. Victory will ensure their progress. Their task though has been complicated by injuries to key forwards Jonathan Pitroipa and Jonathan Zongo.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.