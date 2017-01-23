Burkina Faso and Cameroon progress to last eight at expense of hosts Gabon

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let ‘em eat cake
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let ‘em eat cake
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Béyéné
  • media
    Culture in France
    Rembrandt up close and kind of personal in Paris
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French chef shares New Year pastry with homeless
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 Sport Football Gabon Cameroon Burkina Faso Guinea Bissau

Burkina Faso and Cameroon progress to last eight at expense of hosts Gabon

By
media Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) scored two goals for Gabon before they were eliminated following the pool matches. Algeria's Riyad Mahrez and Senegal's Sadio Mané (right) have also scored twice in the tournament. Reuters/Montage : RFI

Gabon’s catastrophic Africa Cup of Nations campaign unravelled further on Sunday night as coach Jose Antonio Camacho deflected questions about his future and blamed bad luck for his side’s humiliating first round exit after three draws.

The hosts had the better chances against Cameroon in Libreville. Skipper Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang scuffed a tap-in with the goal beckoning less than five mintutes into the game. And with just a few seconds left, Denis Bouanga struck an upright and Cameroon keeper Fabrice Ondoa saved Ibrahim Ndong’s follow-up.

"I am sorry for the fans and for the team,” said Camacho. “We went out to win the game but football is not fair. We hit the post in injury time before their goalkeeper made a great save from Ndong’s shot.

Sunday's 0-0 followed 1-1 stalemates with Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso. Gabon, who began the tournament hoping to emulate their surge to the last eight when they co-hosted the tournament with Equatorial Guinea in 2012, become the first hosts to go out in the group stages since Tunisia in 1994.

Camacho, who took up his post just before the start of the competition, added:
"It is too soon to talk about the future. We are sad that we have not gone through.
There is no point crying about the lack of time we had. We didn't have time to play friendly matches. The players had just come back from holidays.

"These are circumstances that you sometimes get in football. I am happy with the work put in by the players."

Cameroon advance to the last eight as Group A runners-up. They will play the Group B winners Senegal in Franceville on 28 January while on the same day, the Group A victors, Burkina Faso, will take on Zimbabwe, Tunisia or Algeria.

The Burkinabe, beaten finalists in 2013 under Paul Put, secured their passage with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau. A Rudinilson Silva own-goal gave them the lead at the pause and Bertrand Traoré capped an impressive performance with the second 12 minutes into the second half.

Though Burkina Faso and Cameroon finished with five points each, the former topped the table on goal difference. Gabon finished third with three points and Guinea-Bissau were last with one point from their first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.