DRC coach Ibenge warns players of Togo danger

Of all the four teams vying to reach the quarter-final from Group C on Tuesday, Democratic Republic of Congo are in pole position. They go into their clash against Togo in Port-Gentil knowing that a draw will take them into the last eight for the second consecutive competition.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for a squad that was hit by injury to key player Yannick Bolassie and a squabble with the DRC football federation over bonuses.

After edging past Morocco 1-0 in their opening game and a draw against Cote d’Ivoire, coach Florent Ibenge warned his players to be just as wary of the so-called minnows Togo.

"Since the beginning I have said that Togo are more than tough opponents.They remind me of our team in 2015,” said the 55-year-old. “That is why I say that we are not through yet. This match is a potential banana skin."

Togo are bottom of the group with one point and will oust DRC if they are victorious. "If we win our third match we will be through,” said Togo coach Claude Le Roy. “We know all about the power and physical strength of the DRC players. We have done our home work.”

“We have a huge match,” said Togo skipper Emmanuel Adebayor. “But our fate is in our hands. DRC will be motivated for the match because they have to get something out of the game to be sure of progressing. It will be an excellent game.”