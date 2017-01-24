RFI in 15 languages

 

Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal de l'Ourcq in Pantin
 
Leekens quits Algeria post after Cup of Nations debacle

By
media Georges Leekens had led Algeria for less than three months before departing. AFP/ Khaled Desouki

Georges Leekens, the coach of Algeria, resigned on Tuesday after his side’s elimination from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Algeria were one of the pre-tournament favourites for the competition in Gabon but failed to win a game in their three matches in Group B.

Leekens, 67, who took up the post three months ago, said: “For the good of all I decided to quit even though I do it with heartache. I wish all the success in the world to the national side."

Algeria’s 2-2 draw with Senegal on Monday in Franceville, left them with two points from their three fixtures, one ahead of bottom of the table Zimbabwe with whom they drew in the opening pool game on 15 January.

In the aftermath of Monday’s stalemate, Leekens said he planned to continue as coach to steer the side through their four remaining qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Algeria lie bottom of World Cup qualifying Group B with one point from two of their six games.

"Given the pressure on the federation and the national team, I preferred to end my contract out of friendship for the president of the Algerian Football Federation," Leekens added.

On the eve of the match with Senegal Leekens played down the likelihood of progress to the last eight. Their chances rested on overcoming Senegal and hoping that Zimbabwe beat Tunisia - but by not too great a margin.

Tunisia’s first-half performance – they went in at the pause 4-1 up – obliterated such dreams. And despite boasting Riyad Mahrez, the African footballer of the year, in their ranks, Algeria failed to emulate their achievements of 2015 in Equatorial Guinea, where they reached the last eight.

