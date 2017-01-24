Renard targets fall of champions Côte d'Ivoire

Two years ago Hervé Renard was trying to salve the pain of an Ivorian generation. Now he’s trying to reopen the wounds.The 48-year-old Frenchman takes his Morocco side on Tuesday night into combat against the team he led to the 2015 title.

Whoever wins the final Group C showdown in Oyem will advance to the quarter-final. The loser is out. A draw could suffice for Morocco having beaten Togo 3-1 on 20 January. But a stalemate will be of no use to Côte d’Ivoire.

"In 2015 we found ourselves in the same situation with two draws and we won 1-0 against Cameroon," recalled Renard of his triumphant campaign with the Ivorian side.

Morocco bid for second title

He left that role to become coach of Lille in the French first division. It was not a resounding success. He took up the post as Morocco coach in February 2016 and is trying to lead them to their second title nearly 40 years after their triumph in the 1976 tournament in Ethiopia.

Renard’s compatriot, Michel Dussuyer, is trying to guide the Ivorians to the first successful defence of the Cup of Nations crown since Egypt achieved the feat in 2010.

Despite draws with Togo and DR Congo, the mood remained buoyant among the players.

"We are calm. It is those outside the squad who are more worried," said defender Serge Aurier.

The Paris Saint-Germain star added: "We are here and we are trying to progress from one game to the next. We will do everything to try to qualify."