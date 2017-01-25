Egypt target place in Cup of Nations quarter-finals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal de l'Ourcq in Pantin
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    India battles with sexual violence against women - Part 2
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'Ugandan football has come a long way': Milutin Sredojevic
  • media
    International report
    India battles with sexual violence against women - Part 1
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
  • media
    International report
    Jakarta's Governor Ahok on trial for blasphemy
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 Sport Football Egypt Ghana Mali Uganda Gabon

Egypt target place in Cup of Nations quarter-finals

By
media Hector Cuper is the first coach of Egypt to lead a team at the Cup of Nations since 2010. AFP/ Patrik Stollarz

For the past seven years, Egypt have been an absent giant from the Africa Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs’ last trip to the competition came in 2010 in Angola where they won the trophy following a 1-0 victory over Ghana in the final in Luanda. The two teams face each other on Wednesday in Port-Gentil in the final game in Group D.

Whoever takes the three points will advance to the last eight as winners of the pool and a date with Morocco in Port-Gentil. If it is a stalemate, Ghana will claim the group and Egypt will travel to Oyem to take on Democratic Republic of Congo.

Should Ghana prevail and Mali beat Uganda, the Egyptians will be on their way home where the future of coach Hector Cuper will come under intense scrutiny.

But such an outcome is not envisaged, says Ahmed Elmohamady. The 29-year-old Hull City defender was part of the squad that won its third title on the trot in 2010. He is one of only four survivors from the side along with Ahmed Fathy, Mohamed Abdel-Shafi and 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary.

"The manager always says the one target is to win the cup. Because in Africa everyone knows how good Egypt is, how good we were before when we were winning the cup," Elmohamady told AFP. "Not too many players have won it before but we have some experience in this group that can help the team to go through and win."

The game in Egypt suffered after the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak and as a result of the 2012 Port Said stadium riot in which 74 people died. After the disaster domestic football was suspended for two years.

"The whole thing affected us. But it's all gone now," said Elmohamady. "Everything is back again, football is back again and it helps the national team of course.

"To win the cup again would be very good for the country, for the people who are waiting for something to celebrate in Egypt."

Egypt were fortunate to escape from their opening game against Mali with a 0-0 draw on 17 January. The same result seemed to be in the offing against Uganda four days later until Abdallah Said scored the winner in the 89th minute.

"Now modern football is always attacking football with the full-backs always high," Elmohamady said. "But the coach is a bit different, a bit old-school. But it helps us. It suits us as a team."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.