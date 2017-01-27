A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 13

1- Day 13 … unlucky for some.

Ghana qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Mali 1-0 back on day eight. Immediately the coach Avram Grant and players were asked whether they would go all out for victory or take it easy in their final game against Egypt. The hinterland to such questions was Grant’s open criticism of the playing surface at the stadium in Port-Gentil. If Ghana lost, they’d play their quarter-final in Oyem.

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan said the Black Stars – the nickname for Ghana – would go all out to beat the Egyptians as the Egyptians had beaten them in a qualifying game for the 2018 World Cup. In the end, Egypt won the third Group D game and will play their quarter-final in Port-Gentil and Ghana will go to Oyem.

But Ghana’s preparations for the last eight clash against Democratic Republic of Congo suffered a blow when the plane to take them to Oyem from Port-Gentil was delayed for several hours. It eventually arrived containing the Morocco team but it was so late that Ghana could not take off because there are no night landing lights at Oyem. Oh dear.



2- Egypt’s sons of toil at one with tons of soil.

There was a resolute incisiveness about Egypt in the match against Ghana on day 12. On the sand dune of a playing field in Port-Gentil, they took the lead early courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s free-kick. It was only in the last 20 minutes of the match that they really came under any sustained pressure.

Ghana seemed to have mentally gone for the Oyem option. But maybe the Egyptians knew what was in the air. It certainly wasn’t the plane that should have been taking a team from Port-Gentil to Oyem.

So, as Ghana’s players were trudging their way back to their hotel in Port-Gentil after their day 13 was wasted hanging around at Port-Gentil airport, Egypt’s coaches and players were generally relaxing and having their training session in Port-Gentil. Morocco – Egypt’s quarter-final opponents - weren’t having their training session – as they were on the plane from Oyem to Port Gentil.

“We’ve come top and we’re staying in Port-Gentil,” said Egypt defender Ahmed Elmohamady after the game against Ghana. “Travelling is tiring during a Cup of Nations so we’ve done the main thing.” Pitched perfectly.

3- ‘Tis the time to be reflective.

Day 13 is an oddly opaque opening in the Cup of Nations schedule. There are no matches so there’s a natural inclination to reminisce – more on that later. And, of course, there’s the tantalising prospect of what is yet to come in the last nine days of the tournament. It is now a different competition. It’s a knockout. No saving yourself for the next game. It’s about leaving it all on the field – as the professionals say.



4- Flops and tops.

I’ll probably do a top five in each category after the final. But so far I’ve been really impressed with Florent Ibenge, the coach of Democratic Republic of Congo. His side were well organised in the 1-0 defeat of Morocco and solid in the 2-2 draw with the defending champions Cote d’Ivoire.

Ibenge, is a cool customer. After DRC beat Togo 3-1 to win Group C on day 11, Ibenge went onto the field to congratulate his players as well as the opponents. There was no fist pumping, just a business like air. I’m intrigued to see what his demeanour will be like at the quarter-final against Ghana on day 16.

I wasn’t that overwhelmed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He missed a really good chance at the start of Gabon’s crucial final Group A game against Cameroon. That’s regrettable but forgivable. Opting out of a couple of 50-50 challenges when you’re the skipper and the team has to win ain’t inspiring. Poor. Really disappointing.



5- Revenge movie.

Senegal – considered one of the ‘big’ African nations – have never won the Cup of Nations. In 2002 in the tournament in Mali they reached the final against Cameroon. It went to a penalty shootout, skipper Aliou Cissé missed his and Cameroon retained their title. Senegal – coached by Cissé - take on Cameroon in the last eight on day 15 in Franceville.

"There is a sense of unfinished business, a job not yet accomplished," Cisse told AFP. "It is true that every day we say to the players: 'Don't make the error that we made'. When you have the possibility to write history, it's now, not tomorrow.

In 2002, we were 25, 26 years old and we said to ourselves: 'No worries, in 2004 we will win it. And we still haven't won it. It is a regret." Listen to the boss lads.