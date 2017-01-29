RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
CAN 2017 Sport Football Burkina Faso Tunisia

Burkina Faso overcome Tunisia to reach last four at Cup of Nations

By
media Paulo Duarte (right) has steered Burkina Faso to the semi-finals of the 2017 Cup of Nations. AFP/Gabriel Bouys

Burkina Faso beat Tunisia 2-0 to reach the semi-final of the Cup of Nations for the second time in four years. Late strikes from Aristide Bancé and Préjuce Nakoulma sealed the win for Paulo Duarte’s men.

Bancé broke the deadlock soon after his introduction as a 76th minute substitute. He drove home from just outside the box after a free-kick was rolled into his path.

Nakoulma’s strike six minutes time came as Tunisia threw men forward searching for the equaliser. On Wednesday, Burkina Faso will meet the winner of Sunday evening’s game between Egypt and Morocco in Port-Gentil.

"We produced high-level football," said Duarte. "There was quality and confidence in our performance. The dream is to do better than in 2013, but it will not be easy."

Tunisia had been attempting the reach the last four for the first time since they won the title in 2004. Coach Henryk Kasperczak said: "We did not show our qualities. We did not possess the rage to win.

He added: "We were a little tired, the physical freshness was not perfect, we did not play quickly enough when attacking."

 

