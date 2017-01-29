A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 15

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
My Community Hero
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Has Egyptian cotton reached the end of the road?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Community Hero
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Aurelio, music 'best weapon' to defend Garifuna rights
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 CAN 2017 blog

A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 15

By
media Cameroon celebrate as they book a place in one of the CAN 2017 semi finals. Pierre Rene-Worms

1. Bring on the new heroes

Where have all the poster boys gone? Home. They came. They saw. They floundered. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez, the 2015 and 2016 African player of the year respectively, couldn’t inspire their teams past the group stages and on day 15 Sadio Mané – who was on the shortlist for the 2016 award - failed to be the decisive factor for Senegal. Worse, his was the penalty that Cameroon keeper Denis Ondua saved. Unheralded Vincent Aboubakar thrashed home the winning spot kick for Cameroon.

2. They’re not all lionhearts

Cameroon – nicknamed the Indomitable Lions – took on Senegal – who style themselves the Teranga Lions. Well, with all that kind of fur flying around someone was going to cough. And it was the Teranga gang that have gone home weeping after losing the penalty shoot out in the last eight.

Cameroon advance to the semi-finals which is a most surprising scenario because they haven’t been that brilliant. Cameroon team managers might have to get their claws out.

You can’t go round boasting you’re indomitable - dictionary definition – not to be overcome – when a couple of the lads can’t even look at the penalty taker and roar on good vibes. Michael Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog had their backs turned as Vincent Aboubakar strode up to take Cameroon’s potentially decisive fifth kick. Ngadjui, the number 5, had no excuse. A case could be made though for Bassogog. On the back of his shirt is number 13.

3. They never cease to be fascinating.

Don’t know how many penalty shoot-outs I’ve watched over the years. But they are captivating theatre. The one between Senegal and Cameroon was over quite quickly.

Sadio Mané, who missed the fifth kick for Senegal, was distraught and had to be helped from the field by his coach Aliou Cissé. He should at least be able to aid the Liverpool striker’s rehabilitation. Cissé, 40, missed his spot kick in shoot-out at the end of the 2002 Cup of Nations final – won would you believe it by Cameroon.

4. Ghanaians tell it like it is

With all this hyper desire to be considered the underdog, it’s refreshing to hear antagonists express self-awareness. As they prepared for their clash on day 16, the Ghana and Democratic Republic of Congo camps were trading the requisite compliments but not too many.

The DRC coach, Florent Ibenge, spoke of Ghana’s consistency – they haven’t finished outside the top four since 2008 – and of his side’s desire to terminate that run. Ghana striker Jordan Ayew, who set up Asamoah Gyan’s goal in the 1-0 win over Mali in the group stages, said: “It’s going to be a difficult match against DRC but we’re Ghana, we’re not frightened of anybody.” That there’s fighting talk.

5. Credit where credit is due

Tunisia were supposed to get past Burkina Faso without too much trouble in the first quarter-final in Libreville. It didn’t work out like that. Burkina Faso won 2-0. Naïm Sliti, the Tunisia striker, was munificent in defeat.

"We came up against a very good side. I think their experience clearly made the difference. Many of the players were in a final four years ago. That was obvious in the match while many of the players in our side are young.”

The 24-year-old Lille player added: “I know sometimes there’s a lot of criticism about the Cup of Nations but there are so many good things about it too. I’m happy to have played in it." Bless.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.