A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 15

1. Bring on the new heroes

Where have all the poster boys gone? Home. They came. They saw. They floundered. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez, the 2015 and 2016 African player of the year respectively, couldn’t inspire their teams past the group stages and on day 15 Sadio Mané – who was on the shortlist for the 2016 award - failed to be the decisive factor for Senegal. Worse, his was the penalty that Cameroon keeper Denis Ondua saved. Unheralded Vincent Aboubakar thrashed home the winning spot kick for Cameroon.

2. They’re not all lionhearts

Cameroon – nicknamed the Indomitable Lions – took on Senegal – who style themselves the Teranga Lions. Well, with all that kind of fur flying around someone was going to cough. And it was the Teranga gang that have gone home weeping after losing the penalty shoot out in the last eight.

Cameroon advance to the semi-finals which is a most surprising scenario because they haven’t been that brilliant. Cameroon team managers might have to get their claws out.

You can’t go round boasting you’re indomitable - dictionary definition – not to be overcome – when a couple of the lads can’t even look at the penalty taker and roar on good vibes. Michael Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog had their backs turned as Vincent Aboubakar strode up to take Cameroon’s potentially decisive fifth kick. Ngadjui, the number 5, had no excuse. A case could be made though for Bassogog. On the back of his shirt is number 13.

3. They never cease to be fascinating.

Don’t know how many penalty shoot-outs I’ve watched over the years. But they are captivating theatre. The one between Senegal and Cameroon was over quite quickly.

Sadio Mané, who missed the fifth kick for Senegal, was distraught and had to be helped from the field by his coach Aliou Cissé. He should at least be able to aid the Liverpool striker’s rehabilitation. Cissé, 40, missed his spot kick in shoot-out at the end of the 2002 Cup of Nations final – won would you believe it by Cameroon.

4. Ghanaians tell it like it is

With all this hyper desire to be considered the underdog, it’s refreshing to hear antagonists express self-awareness. As they prepared for their clash on day 16, the Ghana and Democratic Republic of Congo camps were trading the requisite compliments but not too many.

The DRC coach, Florent Ibenge, spoke of Ghana’s consistency – they haven’t finished outside the top four since 2008 – and of his side’s desire to terminate that run. Ghana striker Jordan Ayew, who set up Asamoah Gyan’s goal in the 1-0 win over Mali in the group stages, said: “It’s going to be a difficult match against DRC but we’re Ghana, we’re not frightened of anybody.” That there’s fighting talk.

5. Credit where credit is due

Tunisia were supposed to get past Burkina Faso without too much trouble in the first quarter-final in Libreville. It didn’t work out like that. Burkina Faso won 2-0. Naïm Sliti, the Tunisia striker, was munificent in defeat.

"We came up against a very good side. I think their experience clearly made the difference. Many of the players were in a final four years ago. That was obvious in the match while many of the players in our side are young.”

The 24-year-old Lille player added: “I know sometimes there’s a lot of criticism about the Cup of Nations but there are so many good things about it too. I’m happy to have played in it." Bless.