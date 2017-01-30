France’s handball team wins sixth world title

France’s handball team became world champions for the sixth time on Sunday.

They beat Norway 33-26 after a tough encounter in which the young Norwegian players pushed them hard.

In front of a 15,000-strong home crowd at Bercy Stadium in Paris, France led only 18-17 at the interval. But they forged ahead after the break, with Nikola Karabatic and Nicolas Porte putting five unanswered goals past Norway in the closing minutes.

The win will go some way in heartening the French team who narrowly lost to Denmark in last year’s Olympics final, thus depriving them of a third straight Olympic title.

France has now won four of the past five world championships, as well as three European championships.

France’s veteran keeper Thierry Omeyer, now 40, was in the side who won the title on home ground in 2001 and has since notched up ten titles with the national team, may well now be thinking of retirement.

Slovenia edged out Croatia 31-30 for third place on Saturday.