International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Sports
CAN 2017 Football Sport Burkina Faso Egypt Gabon Cameroon

Burkina Faso prepare for semi-final battle with Egypt

By
media Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bancé came on as substitute and scored the first of his side's two goals in the quarter-final victory over Tunisia. AFP/Gabriel Bouys

Record title winners Egypt hold no fears for the Burkina Faso team. That was the tough message of defiance delivered on Tuesday by the Burkina Faso defender Bakary Koné. Egypt, who have won the Cup of Nations seven times in its 60 year history, play Burkina Faso on Wednesday at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville.

"We’re looking forward to playing the match and to reaching the final," said the 28-year-old Malaga defender. "We’ve been getting better each game. We’re doing what the coach has told us and we’re ready to go all the way to the final.”

Koné, who was part of the Burkina Faso team that Paul Put led to the 2013 final in South Africa, has reasons to be confident. No one expected them to reach the knockout stages.

They were in a group containing hosts Gabon as well as Cameroon and Guinea Bissau. But Paulo Duarte’s men finished top and saw off Tunisia in the last eight with two late goals from veteran striker Aristide Bancé and Préjuce Nakoulma.

Duarte added: "We’re going up against a very difficult opponent. They have history on their side. They’re looking for their eighth title."

The 47-year-old Portuguese said his side would probably be invited to dominate possession and encouraged to leave spaces at the back for counterattacks. “That appears to have been the Egyptian philosophy in their games so far. They defend well and in numbers but break very quickly.”

 

