Cameroon boss backs players in row over bonuses

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Aleppo soap "made in France"
  • media
    International media
    Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
  • media
    Global Focus
    Has Egyptian cotton reached the end of the road?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Community Hero
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 Football Sport Cameroon Ghana

Cameroon boss backs players in row over bonuses

By
media Hugo Broos is trying to lead Cameroon to the Cup of Nations final for the first time since 2008. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday gave his full backing to his players in their row with their football federation over bonuses.
Broos said his squad and the technical staff were united in their fight for more money.

Refusing to disclose sums involved in the spat, Broos said: “Don’t think that we are asking for the world but what they gave us is not good really.”

Cameroon have reached the semi-final of the Cup of Nations for the first time in nine years. They take on Ghana on Thursday in Franceville.

Broos said: “Even though we are not happy with the money. We have still been having good performances on the field and I think this is important to highlight. It shows that we did not come here for the money. No, the players came here to play well for their country, for the supporters and for themselves.”

He added: “What comes afterwards … this is a present when you win a game or get to the next stage. When they give you money, I think you have to feel respect and this is something that we don’t feel.”

Cameroon have won the Cup of Nations four times. But their last victory came in 2002. Ghana’s wait has been even longer. Their fourth title was claimed in 1982. They were beaten finalists two years ago in Equatorial Guinea and in Angola in 2010.

“When I see them in training or relaxing, they are not talking about money,” Broos added. “They are talking about beating Ghana and going on to win the cup.
“We’re in the semi-final and this is not what was expected from us. In every game we’ve grown in confidence.

“If we lose, it won’t be because we were thinking about money. It will be because Ghana are stronger than us.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.