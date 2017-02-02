RFI in 15 languages

 

International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
CAN 2017 Sport Football Egypt Burkina Faso

Egypt advance to Cup of Nations final

By
media Essam El Hadary saved two strikes in the penalty shootout against Burkina Faso. RFI/Pierre-René Worms

Egypt advanced to the Cup of Nations final on Wednesday night following a penalty shootout win over Burkina Faso. Mohamed Salah’s sumptuous strike gave Egypt the lead in the 66th minute.

But it was cancelled out seven minutes later when Aristide Bancé chested down Charles Kaboré’s cross into the area and thrashed the ball past goalkeeper Essam El Hadary. Extra time failed to provide a winner.

The subsequent drama appeared to be heading Burkina Faso’s way after Abdallah Said missed Egypt’s first penalty.

Burkina Faso converted their first three and held the advantage until goalkeeper Hervé Koffi missed their fourth kick. With Egypt’s fifth and final kick before sudden death, Amr Warda gave Egypt a 4-3 advantage. El Hadary confirmed the comeback when he palmed out Bertrand Traoré’s attempt.
 

The Ajax striker collapsed in tears as El Hadary’s team mates celebrated their veteran skipper's heroics in their progress to the final. El Hadary, at 44 years and 17 days, is the oldest man to play in a Cup of Nations fixture.

Part of the Egypt side that claimed three titles in a row between 2006 and 2010, El Hadary will have a chance on Sunday to add a fifth crown to his collection having also won a trophy in 1998.

On Sunday at the Stade de L'Amitié in Libreville, Egypt will play either Cameroon or Ghana - sides they conquered in the 2008 and 2010 finals respectively.

 

 

