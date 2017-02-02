RFI in 15 languages

 

Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Sports
A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 19

A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 19

By
The Egypt team ecstatic after their victory

 Defensive Egypt scored some beauties, El Hadary showed the value of experience, Ghana prepared to face Cameroon and Broos backed his boys on bonuses on Day 19 of CAN 2017.

1. There’s beauty in the beast

Egypt’s brand of football isn’t really for the neutrals. They’re defensive. And then every now and again they score. The thing is the goals have been real beauties. Mohamed Salah has struck twice in Egypt’s run to the Cup of Nations final. The one against Ghana was direct from a free kick from about 25 metres out. He hit the ball with his left foot and it arrowed into the top right hand corner of Razak Brimah’s goal. The goalie never even moved. Salah’s goal against Burkina Faso in the semi-final was of a different style. Mahmoud Kahraba laid it back and Salah’s left foot appeared to push the ball. It was some shove. The ball zoomed into the top right-hand corner of Hervé Koffi’s goal. There’s clearly skill in the team. But it is constipated.

2. Don’t score too soon

Egypt’s style under coach Hector Cuper ain’t going to win the awards for flourish and flair. True, the Pharoahs might well hoist the Cup of Nations trophy on day 23. But they appear to flounder when they score early. Against Ghana in the third Group D match in Port-Gentil on day 12, Egypt scored after about 10 minutes or so and struggled to hold off Ghana. They ultimately did so for the 1-0 win. Against Burkina Faso in the semi-final on day 19, Mohamed Salah struck in the 66th minute and within seven minutes Burkina Faso were back on level terms. Egypt were decidedly second best thereafter until the penalty shootout.

Egyptian players console Burkina faso's Hervé Koffi

3. Egypt have history. Egypt have pedigree. Egypt have El Hadary

And so the geriatric’s journey goes on. Essam El Hadary is the oldest man to have featured in a Cup of Nations tie. The goalkeeper proved that, at 44 years and 17 days, age can still play a part in what is considered a young man’s game. The penalty shootout against Burkina Faso was El Hadary time. Impertinent Burkina Faso became the first side to sully his net this tournament. He made them pay. Man and boy, did he make them pay! Egypt went first in the shootout and Abdallah Said missed that initial penalty. Alain Traoré converted Burkina Faso’s first. The next two kicks for either side were successful. Mohamed Salah took Egypt’s fourth penalty and scored to make it 3-3. Burkina Faso keeper Hervé Koffi stepped up to try to make it 4-3 and El Hadary saved. So 3-3 it remained after four kicks. Amr Warda converted Egypt’s fifth and final penalty before sudden death to make it 4-3 and, well, it must have been written somewhere. El Hadary saved Bertrand Traoré’s fifth kick for Burkina Faso. Cue explosions of joy and grief.

4. They say the nicest things Part I

Franceville is Gabon’s second city. It lies on the river Mpassa and boasts lush, rolling valleys. The stadium isn’t bad either. It was the venue for games five years ago when Gabon cohosted the Cup of Nations with Equatorial Guinea. Ghana and Cameroon will do battle at the venue on day 20 for the right to contest the final against Egypt in Libreville. In the day 19 prelims to the showdown, Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu came out to wax lyrical about Cameroon. Maxwell’s silver tongue came down upon our heads. “The game is not going to be easy. We respect our opponents and we know they have some talent,” he oozed. “We know the pedigree Cameroon have so we have to make sure we do the right thing. We won’t be taking the game lightly.” All this about a side who struggled to see off tournament debutants Guinea Bissau in the group stages.

5. They say the nicest things Part II

Hugo Broos, the Cameroon supremo, says he is backing his boys – the Broos Brothers - in their dispute with the football federation over bonuses. They’re not in this tournament for the money. Oh no! They’re on a mission. Broos stresses the fraternity are here to play for their country, their supporters themselves. The precis? Great bunch this frat pack. And as for Ghana? “This is a team that has played together for a very long time. They’ve been in six semi-finals and into two finals. They have good individuals. We will have to have the right tactics and give everything to reach the final.” Precis? You in the midfield, no strolling!

