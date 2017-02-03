RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports Insight
The greatest weekend in tennis history - ever!
Roger Federer is holding the trophy after winning his final match against Nadal at the Australian Open 2017.
 
Launch of Paris 2024 bid at Dora Maar school

Launch of Paris 2024 bid at Dora Maar school with Teddy Riner and Tony Estanguet

Paris is competing against Los Angeles and Budapest to host the 2024 Olympic games. Today it got down to the serious business of promoting it and chose to kick off at a school in the town of Saint Denis just north of Paris: home to the stade de France football stadium and the planned olympic village.

Tony Estanguet, former canoe slalom champion and Paris 2024 co-chairman (photographed here with judo ace Tony Riner) talked to RFI's Alison Hird about why young people are at the heart of the bid.

 

 

