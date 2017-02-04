RFI in 15 languages

 

Watatu and the radicalisation of Mombasa's muslims
 
Sports
Rugby Sport

England start for Les Bleus in 2017 6 Nations

By
media France head coach Guy Noves talks to the players during kicking practice. Reuters/Henry Browne

France begin their 6 Nations campaign in search of what would be a first victory away to England in the championship since 2007.

Guy Novès' men are not short of confidence following a respectable end to last year; seeing off Samoa and suffering narrow defeats against Australia and world champions New Zealand.

Loosehead props Jefferson Poirot and Eddy Ben Arous will both miss today's Twickenham test along with flanker Charles Ollivon and backs Wesley Fofana and François Trinh-Duc.

Chris Robshaw and Anthony Watson are among those missing for England, the 2016 grand slam winners.

France have only beaten England once in London in the tournament - going down 18-17 in 2005. The victory two years later was a warm up match ahead of the World Cup in France.

