France defeat Japan in Davis Cup opener

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Are chatbots now talking for the French media?
A man uses a 'chatbot' on his smartphone.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Are chatbots now talking for the French media?
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Asia already feeling negative impact of Trump's presidency
  • media
    Global Focus
    Watatu and the radicalisation of Mombasa's muslims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A very naughty knee
  • media
    Sports Insight
    The greatest weekend in tennis history - ever!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Tennis Sport

France defeat Japan in Davis Cup opener

By
media Gilles Simon is congratulated by Yoshihito Nishioka after their Davis Cup first round second match. Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP

France defeated Japan 4-1 in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie.

France secured a spot in the quarter-finals against Canada or Great Britain  following singles victories for Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon and doubles success for the strong pairing of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Gasquet won 6-3 6-3 6-2 against Taro Daniel and Simon overcame Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-3 6-4. Herbert and Mahut won 6-3 6-3 6-4 against Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama.

French captain Yannick Noah could afford to rest Gasquet and Simon on the final day inside Tokyo's Ariake Colosseum.

Mahut's opponent Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt after losing the first set and Yasutaka Uchiyama saw off Herbert 6-4 6-4 in the final singles rubber to restore a little pride for the home team.

Noah praised France's team bond.

“What I like is the involvement of the whole team, which began a couple of weeks ago.

“Some of them stayed over in Australia to be ready for this tie, that was good, when nowadays we are often talking about people not wanting to show up to represent their country. So when I see that some of my players are willing to spend all this time — and remember, they have been away from home sinceChristmas — that was very positive in terms of spirit."

The Canadian or British test for the French side will be in April.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.