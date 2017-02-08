Lions' CAN 2017 triumph unites divided Cameroon

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Can urban farming make Paris greener?
The two ducks of the La Recyclerie urban farm in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Can urban farming make Paris greener?
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 1
  • media
    International media
    Are chatbots now talking for the French media?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Louvre attacker formally identified

The man who stabbed and wounded a French soldier near the Louvre in Paris on Friday has been formally identified as Abdallah El-Hamahmy, a 29-year-old Egyptian national, according to judicial sources. El-Hamahmy was questioned in hospital on Tuesday, but the investigation was cut short after his condition deteriorated.

Sports
Sport Cameroon Africa CAN 2017

Lions' CAN 2017 triumph unites divided Cameroon

By
media Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the African Cup of Nations Reuters/Mike Hutchings Livepic

The African Union on Tuesday congratulated the Indomitable Lions for their 2-1 victory against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. Cameroon's players were given a hero's welcome as they landed back on home soil on Monday.

The Indomitable Lions were very much the outsiders at the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicked off three weeks ago.

Today they're being celebrated as the Champions of Africa after their stunning 2-1 victory over Egypt in Sunday's CAN final.

Their last Cup of Nations final appearance was back in 2008, when a side featuring striker Samuel Eto'o lost 1-0 to the same Egyptian team in Accra, Ghana.

Eto'o, now 35, was among the crowd in Libreville on Sunday and later tweeted: "Champions of Africa!! Today the Cup of Nations, tomorrow the Confed Cup!!!"

Fresh from winning their fifth trophy, Cameroon's players were given a hero's welcome as they landed back on home soil on Monday.

For Mbang Sama, who runs a Cameroonian Diaspora organization in Germany, the Lions didn't just lift a trophy but the country's hopes of greater unity.

"We are really proud of our team and our country," he told RFI on Tuesday.

"This is an example for the youth and for us," he said in reference to the ongoing protests in Cameroon's English-speaking regions over the use of French in courts and schools.

Euphoria now, problems later

"I remember during the game we were sitting together with colleagues and friends from the different regions, the so-called Anglophone, the so-called Francophone, and we could forget all these issues and I think for everyone this victory is welcome," said Sama.

The "issues" he implies, are to do with the perceived discrimination felt by the country’s Anglophone minority.

Nearly 60 years after Cameroon's independence, reunification remains difficult.

Signs of this were visible last month, when the government shut down the internet in its two main English-speaking regions.

This was in response to the successful internet campaign of Anglophone civil society groups that led to several cities being declared "ghost towns" and closed down by protesters.

"The Indomitable Lions' victory will probably contribute to breaking the dynamic of the Anglophone ghost town movement," Hans De Marie Heungoup, a political scientist with International Crisis Group, told RFI.

"But it will have little impact in the long run. It neither addresses the structural grievances that have fueled the crisis nor on the Anglophone resentment of marginalisation and appeal for federalism."

"Of course a game is not enough to solve all the problems," admits Sama. "But based on this game, we can recognise the important values we all share, of how to reach common goals, as a team and, of course, as a nation."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.