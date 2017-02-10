RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports Insight
Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon fans were singing songs of triumph at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.
 
Fans fail to see the joke ahead of Wales-England rugby clash

media Eddie Jones took over as England coach in November 2015 and is trying to lead England to a 16th consecutive victory. Reuters/Henry Browne

It was supposed to be part of the good natured buildup to one of the biggest days in Welsh rugby's calendar. But the BBC's joke about the Wales v England game in Cardiff was kicked quickly into touch on Friday when social media users cried foul.

A 30-second film on the social media pages of BBC Wales showed a series of Wales fans struggling to answer the question: 'What's good about England?'

Once open a time such vignettes would have been considered de rigueur and a crucial facet of the neighbourly noise surrounding a fixture that has produced brilliant matches over the years.

But social media users branded it racist and embarrassing and it was taken down by the BBC.

"This was a tongue-in-cheek approach that wasn't meant to cause offence but was pulled after not hitting the right note," the BBC said in a statement.

Some Twitter users disagreed with the decision to drop the video, saying they had found it amusing.

Gentle mockery

BBC Wales regularly broadcasts gently mocking TV adverts in the prelude to the Six Nations match between England and Wales.

Wales, who are considered slight favourites for Saturday's match at the Principality Stadium, began their 2017 Six Nations campaign last week with a 33-7 win over Italy while England scraped past France 19-16.

England won all five of their matches in the 2016 Six Nations tournament and are attempting to register their 16th consecutive victory.

Eddie Jones, who took up the role of head coach in November 2015 following England's disastrous World Cup camapign under Stuart Lancaster, has presided over 15 of the triumphs.

