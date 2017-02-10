Wenger urges Arsenal fans to be more united

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon fans were singing songs of triumph at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
  • media
    International report
    Minsk agreement two years on
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Wenger urges Arsenal fans to be more united

By
media Arsene Wenger has not steered Arsenal to the Premier League title since 2004. Reuters/John Sibley

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger urged the club's supporters to emulate the supporters of rival teams as his players try to make up ground on leaders Chelsea. Following a 2-1 home defeat against Watford and a 3-1 reverse at Chelsea, Arsenal lie in fourth place 12 points behind the west Londonders.

 

With 14 games remaining, Wenger said the title race was not yet over and he called on increasingly disgruntled fans to behave like those of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

"Other clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have big expectations as well and big histories. We are in a fight in which we have to be united or we have no chance to make up ground. Tottenham, too, are in the fight and all the fans are behind their team and we have to do exactly the same even if we've had a couuple of disappointing results."

Chelsea resented

What galls Arsenal fans has been the fortunes of other clubs especially Chelsea.

In the sixth game of the season, Arsenal humiliated Antonio Conte's men 3-0 at the Emirates on 24 September to rise to third, five points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea produced a run of 13 consecutive wins to go five points clear of second placed Liverpool. Tottenham ended the run on 4 January with a 2-0 win. But since then Chelsea have won three and drawn one of their four games to sit nine points ahead of Tottenham who travel to Liverpool on Saturday. Chelsea play at 12th placed Burnley on Sunday.

"If we are able to win and get the three points, it will put the pressure on Chelsea," said the Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. "It's true the match against Liverpool isn't a decisive game but it is an important game."

Conte said he had told his players that they face a tough trip to Turf Moor where Burnley have won nine of their 13 games.

"The stats show Burnley are very good at home," he said. "Chelsea is first, Tottenham second and Burnley is third. They are in great form."

The Italian added: "There are six teams who are very strong. Manchester United has a great squad and we must know this. If we think we are very close to winning the title it is a very big mistake."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.