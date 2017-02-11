Bangladesh batsmen keep Indian bowlers at bay

Bangladesh batsmen successfully kept the Indian bowling attack at bay on the third day of the one-off Test match in Hyderabad on Saturday. Unbeaten half-centuries by skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan helped the visitors reach 322 for six at stumps.

Replying to India’s mammoth first innings total of 687 runs, Bangladesh had a shaky start losing four wickets with just 109 on board.

However, veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and Captain Mushfiqur Rehman stemmed the slide by scoring 107 runs for the fifth wicket. Shakib was dismissed for 82 by off-spinner R Ashwin.

Bangladesh lost another wicket in short time before Rehman and 19-year-old Mehedi Hasan kept Bangladesh’s hopes of avoiding follow-on alive by sharing an unbeaten stand of 87 runs. Rehman is unbeaten on 81 while Hasan has 51 runs to his name.

The visitors still need another 166 runs to make India bat again.

India dominates first two days

“We will want them (Rahim and Hasan) to play the first session and maybe we can score 100-120 runs that can take us close to the follow-on saving, which is our first target as of now,” Shakib said after the end of the day’s play.

India had dominated the first two days, led from the front again by Virat Kohli who scored an attacking 204 in just 246 deliveries. With this knock, the Indian captain surpassed legends such as Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who had scored double tons in three consecutive series.

Besides Kohli, opening batsman Murali Vijay and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha too notched up personal landmarks by scoring 100 each.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane made important contributions of 83 and 82 runs respectively helping India become the first international team to record three successive scores of more than 600 runs. In the two previous innings against England, India had posted scores of 631 runs and 759 runs.