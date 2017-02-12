Sanchez's brace helps Arsenal beat Hull City

A brace by striker Alexis Sanchez helped Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates stadium on Saturday.

Sanchez scored a goal in each half to help Arsenal in third place in the championship standings. Arsenal were under pressure following back-to-back losses against Watford and Chelsea.

Arsenal’s first goal came in the 34th minute as he scored from close range after Kieran Gibbs had seen his shot cleared off the line. Sanchez took the tie beyond Hull’s reach after converting from a penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Hull too had their share of chances. However, they failed to get a positive result that would have lifted them out of the bottom three in the table.

Arsenal are now nine points behind leaders Chelsea and level on points with second placed Tottenham.

Sixth placed Manchester United continued their unbeaten league run to 16 matches as they beat Watford 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata opened the score in the 32nd minute from the centre of the box with the assist coming from Anthony Martial. Martial doubled United’s lead in the 60th minute as he scored from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

