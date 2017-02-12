RFI in 15 languages

 

Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon fans were singing songs of triumph at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.
 
India set Bangladesh daunting target

India's captain Virat Kohli (left) and R Ashwin celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Noah Seelam/AFP

Bangladesh were set a target of 459 runs after India declared their second innings on 159 for four at tea on the fourth day of the one-off Test match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on 322 for six, Bangladesh lost the remaining four wickets for just 66 runs.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim led from the front by scoring a patient 100. The other significant contributions in Bangladesh’s innings were made by Shakib al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan who scored 82 and 51 runs respectively.

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin became the fastest to claim 250 wickets in Test match cricket after he claimed Rahim’s wicket, his second of the innings.

Ashwin achieved this milestone in his 45th Test thus surpassing Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee who had reached the mark in 48 Tests.

Ashwin and fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece while fast bowler Umesh Yadav took three for 84 for India, who are the world's top-ranked Test team.

India chose not to enforce a follow-on despite taking a lead of 299 runs.

In the second innings, India lost two early wickets but Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli put on 67 runs for the third wicket.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets including that of Kohli.

Pujara’s unbeaten 54 came from 58 balls and contained six fours and a six during his 58-ball stay.
 

