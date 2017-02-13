RFI in 15 languages

 

PSG clash with Barcelona in quest of Champions League glory

Paris Saint-Germain hosts this Tuesday Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. This as PSG coach Unai Emery is desperate to improve his awful personal record against the Catalans.

Emery was brought to the French capital last year as the successor to Laurent Blanc in order to help take PSG to the next level in Europe after four consecutive quarter-final exits in the Champions League.

But finishing second in their group behind Arsenal exposed PSG to a tougher draw in the first knockout round and now they must beat the Spanish champions -- the second leg will be at the Camp Nou next month -- just to make it to the last eight again.

Emery, the former Sevilla boss, has come up against Barcelona 23 times in his coaching career and won just once, in La Liga last season.

Paris, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona twice in recent campaigns, losing in the quarter-finals in 2013 and again in 2015 to Lionel Messi, Neymar and co.

"For me this is a good opportunity," Emery told reporters at the Parc des Princes on Monday. "It is an important moment in the season because it is the Champions League which is a very clear objective for the club and it is against Barcelona.

There is certainly a new-found confidence at the Parc des Princes after a fine start to 2017 which has seen them win 10 and draw one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

They are fresh from a 3-0 victory at Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Friday, in which Edinson Cavani scored twice to take him to 33 goals in all competitions this season.

The French champions have beaten Barcelona in the recent past, claiming a 3-2 win in the group stage in September 2014.

Meanwhile, Barcelona travel to France buoyed by a crushing 6-0 win at Alaves in La Liga at the weekend in which Luis Suarez scored twice.

That result means Luis Enrique's side have now lost just once in 22 games although it was overshadowed by an awful ankle injury suffered by right-back Aleix Vidal which rules him out for the rest of the season.

Barcelona are still fighting on three fronts, keeping alive the prospect of another La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble to match those achieved in 2009 and 2015.

