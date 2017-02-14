Lance Armstrong to face 100m lawsuit

Disgraced cycling icon Lance Armstrong has lost his bid to block a 100 million euro lawsuit filed by US authorities. The suit alleges that Armstrong defrauded the government by cheating when he rode for the publicly funded US Postal Service team.

The decision by US District Judge Christopher Cooper, in Washington, DC, comes as a major blow to Lance Armstrong.

The banned cyclist had requested the case be thrown out.

He claims the lawsuit--filed by his former team-mate Floyd Landis before being joined by the government in 2013-- was unfounded.

Armstrong argues that the US Postal Service benefited more from his lucrative sponsorship deal, than the 32 million euros it paid to his team, Tailwind Sports Corporation.

US authorities want triple the amount in damages.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life in 2012.

A year later in 2013, he finally admitted in a much publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey that he had used performance-enhancing drugs.

Armstrong engaged in a long-running cover up, that saw him not only bully fellow teammates, but steer one of the most sophisticated doping programs ever seen in sports history.

His case is now set to go to trial.