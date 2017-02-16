Bayern thrash Arsenal in Uefa Champions League

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
A damaged residential block in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian Authority bans novel
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Champions League England Germany Munich London

Bayern thrash Arsenal in Uefa Champions League

By
media Arsene Wenger's Arsenal have been eliminated in the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League for the past seven seasons. Reuters/Michael Dalder

"Can we play you every week?" is among the array of kinder chants belted out in the stadium by jubilant supporters during a mauling at a football match. Bayern Munich fans only had a few minutes to bellow such euphoria after Thomas Mueller had struck his side's fifth goal against an abject Arsenal side at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Mueller, an 86th minute substitute for Robert Lewandowski, received the ball just inside the Arsenal penalty area, shaped to shoot with his right foot but transferred it to his left and thrashed past goalkeeper David Ospina. His joy was unalloyed. Sanchez slumped to his haunches near the touchline.

The second leg in the Uefa Champions League tie takes place on 7 March. Only  extraterrestrial supporters would bet on Arsenal's progress to the last eight.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted the north Londoners had collapsed mentally in the second half.

"We conceded the second goal and then the most important thing was that we lost Laurent Koscielny to injury," said Wenger. "I am not looking for excuses. Overall I must say they were a better team than us, they played very well in the second half and we dropped our level."

 

Wenger, 67, who faces the prospect of a seventh successive last 16 exit from European club football's most prestigious competition, added: "Their third goal was a killer - we had no response. It is a shock of course to lose at this level."

Arjen Robben opened the scoring for Bayern after 11 minutes. Sanchez levelled on the half-hour, hitting in the rebound after Manuel Neuer saved his penalty.

But Robert Lewandowski restored the German side's lead after 53 minutes, heading in a cross from Philipp Lahm with Thiago Alcantara adding a third just three minutes later.

Thiago hit the fourth just after the hour following sustained Bayern pressure before Mueller guilded the evening's annihilation.

Bayern skipper Philipp Lahm said: "Before Arsenal's penalty we were very good but after that and up until half-time we weren't really good. But in the second half we were sensational."

 

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.