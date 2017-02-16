France's Tessa Worley wins women's world giant slalom

France's Tessa Worley produced two classy runs to claim gold in the women's giant slalom at the World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland.

"It's something that I was waiting for more than 2013 maybe, so the pressure was pretty high before the second run," Worley said.

"But I managed to get to the end, I'm so, so happy."

Worley admitted to further nerves over an error high up a Corviglia course basking in bright sunshine that saw snow rapidly melting on the second run.

"Just a small mistake like this could be fatal," the 27-year-old acknowledged. "I tried to tell myself 'ok, now push harder and try to ski like I used to down the whole run'", she added.

Worley enjoyed a 0.38sec lead over the field after the first run and held her nerve on the second for a combined time of 2min 05.55sec.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the double defending slalom champion, won silver, at 0.34sec, with Italian Sofia Goggia taking bronze (+0.74sec).

Worley, born to an Australian father and French mother, joins an elite band of racers to have won two giant slalom golds -- only Anja Paerson, Deborah Compagnoni, Mariele Goitschel and Vreni Schneider having previously achieved the feat.

She also won world giant slalom bronze in 2011 in Garmisch.