Sports
Football

Wenger vows to fight on despite Arsenal's woes

By
media Arsene Wenger says he will make a decision on his future at Arsenal in March or April. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger hit back at his critics on Friday as he prepared his side for Monday's FA Cup tie at Sutton United. Wenger, 67, has been facing growing discontent over Arsenal's fading challenge for the 2017 Premier League title and the barbs have increased since Wednesday night's 5-1 mauling at Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League.

 

"I hate defeat and it's hard to take but I have the strength and experience to come back from that," said the Frenchman.

"We have to focus on the real problems and they are the way we play football, not my future. It is always important not to look for wrong excuses in life.

"Even if I go, Arsenal will not win every single game in the future. It is not like before I arrived Arsenal had won the European Cup five times."

Wenger took over in north London more than 20 years ago. During his reign, his teams have played some of the most aesthetically brilliant football in the Premier League. But there has been a title drought since Wenger's 'Invincibles' of 2004.

Latterly there have been back-to-back triumphs in the FA Cups.

Eyes on Uefa Champions League and FA Cup

With 13 games remaining and Arsenal 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, the Premier League has already been discounted.

The Uefa Champions League and the FA Cup have been identified as the most likely sources of silverware this season. But Arsenal need to beat Bayern 4-0 in the second leg on 7 March to progress to the quarter-final. Non-league Sutton United - who are in the fifth tier of English football - should provide easier pickings than one of the superclubs of world football.

"We will have the normal team on Monday against Sutton United," said Wenger. "The players have a good opportunity to show what they normally do. But we need to regroup for the game to take care of the consequences of a disappointing result on our spirit and everyone inside the club and make sure we bounce back."

To decide in March-April

During his heyday at Arsenal, Wenger is understood to have turned down overtures from Real Madrid and more recently Paris Saint-Germain.

He said he would decide on his future in March or April.

"No matter what happens I will manage for another season," he insisted. "Whether it's here or somewhere else, that is for sure. But we have other priorities at the moment."

He added: "I am used to the criticism. I think in life it's important to do what you think is right and all the rest is judgement. I am in a public job and I have to accept that, but I have to behave with my values.

"When you do not win absolutely everything, there is always something wrong. You have to accept that as you want to go to the next level. If everything is not perfect. not all is wrong."

