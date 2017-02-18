Bayern salvage late draw at Hertha to go eight points clear in Germany

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Germany Munich Berlin

Bayern salvage late draw at Hertha to go eight points clear in Germany

By
media Carlo Ancelotti is trying to steer Bayern Munich to their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title. Reuters/Michaela Rehle

It was known as ‘Fergie time’ in English football. The lapse in the time space continuum when the full-time whistle should have - or perhaps already had been blown – where Manchester United rescued a draw or snatched a winner.

Some pundits put it down to the never-say-die attitude of Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams. Opposing fans attributed it to the bias of referees. Partisans crowed it was the luck of champions.

Bayern Munich were famously the victims of one dazzling passage of Fergie time in the Champions League final in 1999. Leading 1-0 in the dying seconds of the showdown, Bayern’s colours were being wrapped around the trophy. Two goals for United in stoppage time forced a refit of the cup, Bayern despair and Ferguson’s quip: “Football. Bloody hell.”

Fast forward nearly 18 years later and Bayern benefited from seemingly endless second half stoppage time to score an equaliser at Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon.

Hertha were seconds away from their first win over Bayern in 12 attempts when second half substitute Robert Lewandowski hit the leveller in the 96th-minute.
It was the Poland international's 24th goal in all competitons and the strike cancelled out Vedad Ibisevic's first-half opener at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Berlin coach, Pal Dardai, was angry about the six minutes of added time. "I think that was a bonus for Bayern," he fumed. "Sorry to anyone who might be offended, but after five minutes of added time, the game must be finished. This wasn't a cup game, we don't play 120 minutes."

The result extended Bayern’s lead over RB Leipzig to eight points but Ralph Hasenhuettl’s men can reduce the gap to five points provided they win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti made four changes to the side that started the 5-1 destruction of Arsenal on Wednesday in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League last 16. Thomas Mueller, who scored the final goal in the rout at the Allianz Arena, came in at centre-forward for Lewandowski. But the 27-year-old’s struggle for form continued.

"Robert Lewandowski is a fantastic player and very important for us," said Ancelotti after Saturday's game. "We're happy, because it was a hard game. Hertha put in a good first half, but it was different after the break and we managed to create more pressure."

Borussia Dortmund rose to third following a 3-0 victory over Wolfsburg. Jeffrey Bruma’s own goal gave Dortmund the lead at half-time. Two goals in 11 minutes from Lukasz Piszczek and Ousmane Dembele sealed the win in front of reduced crowd.

Dortmund's south stand, nicknamed the 'Gelbe Wand' (Yellow Wall), which holds 25,000 fans, stood empty. It was a German FA punishment after hooligans attacked visiting RB Leipzig fans during Dortmund’s 1-0 win earlier this month.

Hoffenheim are fourth on goal difference following a 2-0 win at home to bottom side Darmstadt. Eintracht Frankfurt dropped to fifth after their shock 2-0 defeat at home to second from bottom Ingolstadt.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.