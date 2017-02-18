Monaco's title charge stalls at Bastia

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football French football France Monaco

Monaco's title charge stalls at Bastia

By
media Leonardo Jardim's Monaco side could only manage a draw at relegation threatened Bastia. Reuters/Giorgio Perottino

Monaco’s hopes of winning their first French championship since 2000 took a blow on Friday night when they were held to a 1-1 draw at relegation threatened Bastia. The result maintains Monaco's unbeaten record in 2017 and extends their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

However, PSG can close to within a point of the pacesetters provided they beat Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

"Bastia were more aggressive than us and that was the difference," said Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim. "We always play to win, of course, so this is a disappointment. Ligue 1 is not a training session, it's a very important competition."

Sadio Diallo scored Bastia’s goal after 18 minutes. Goal-line technology confirmed the Guinea international’s header had crossed the line before the Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic clawed the ball away.

Bernardo Silva drew Monaco level seven minutes after the pause when the Portuguese midfielder headed in Almamy Toure’s cross from the right.

Monaco, who face Manchester City in the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday, had won their last nine Ligue 1 meetings with Bastia. The Corsicans, who are in the drop zone, had gone into the match at the Stade Armand-Cesari with low expectations following seven games without a win in all competitions.

Bastia boss François Ciccolini praised his players’ resilience. “I’m pleased with the how we played because not everyone was in their ideal position. But the result shows the rewards you can get when you work together and make an effort.

“I think that spirit and the result will do us a lot of good as we try to get out of the relegation zone.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.