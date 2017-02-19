RFI in 15 languages

 

Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Conte calms hype about Chelsea's league and cup run

By
media Antonio Conte says his players need to keep working hard if they want to achieve success. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte played down talk about a league and cup 'double' after his side moved into the last eight of the FA Cup following a 2-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Chelsea are eight points clear at the top of the English Premier League with 13 games remaining.

If the west Londonders manage to win both trophies, they will become only the third club in the history of English football to claim the Premier League and FA Cup 'double' on two separate occasions. They won their first 'double' under Carlo Ancelotti in 2010.

Conte, 47, said his players had to keep their focus. "I think it's a little early to talk about this. In the league we are doing a great job to stay on top of the table. Now, in the FA Cup, we are in the quarter-finals and I'm pleased with this because it means we're doing very well."

Conte joined Chelsea at the start of the season following a two year stint as manager of the Italy national team. "We're working very well but honestly,” he said. “It's important to understand that nothing is easy.
 

"If someone thinks that for sure in the league Chelsea will become champions and for sure we can win the FA Cup, it will be very difficult.

"But we know that. We understand we want to stay there and we want to try to reach the end and win some trophies.

"Because when you stay at a great club then your job is this, to try to fight until the end to try to win some trophies. We're in a good position now but we have to work very hard."

The biggest crowd at Molineux for 36 years - 30,193 - saw Chelsea withstand a spirited challenge from their second division opponents before second-half goals from Pedro and Diego Costa killed off the game.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert said: "Chelsea are a very, very good team with a top manager who's played the game and knows the emotion on and off the pitch.

"Without a doubt they could win the league and cup double. They're relentless. They have so many lads who didn't even play. I looked at the team they put out against us and thought it might have been a tad weaker, but dear oh dear! It's going to be a hell of a team that stops them from winning both trophies."

 

