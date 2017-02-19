RFI in 15 languages

 

Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Sports
Pliskova targets major glory following Qatar success

By
media Karolina Pliskova hoisted the Qatar Open trophy after beating Caroline Wozniacki for the first time in her career. Reuters/Ibraheem Al Omari

Karolina Pliskova targeted a Grand Slam title as her next goal after claiming the Qatar Open. The 23-year-old Czech beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in 80 minutes on Saturday

It was her second title of the 2017 season and eighth overall and underlined her growing reputation as one of the stars of the women’s circuit.

Pliskova served notice of her potential last September by overcoming Serena Williams in the semi-finals at the US Open. Pliskova ultimately went down in the final to Angelique Kerber but while the German has failed to emulate such heights since that victory in New York, Pliskova has maintained her level.

When asked if her goal was to supplant Williams as the world number one, Pliskova said: "I have other goals than being number one right now. It's to win a Grand Slam. I was in the final in New York, so now the next step would be to win one.

“Obviously with my game, I think it would be on a hard court like at the US Open or the Australian Open or on the grass at Wimbledon. So the clay surface at the French Open would be the last."

She added: "I would love to do it this year. But if I don’t, I still think I have a good chance in the next few years."

 

