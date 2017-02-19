RFI in 15 languages

 

Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Tsonga reigns in Rotterdam after beating Goffin

By
media Jo Wilfried Tsonga (left) beat David Goffin for the fourth time in six encounters to claim the Rotterdam Open. Reuters/Michael Kooren

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga came from a set down to beat David Goffin and claim the Rotterdam Open for the first time on Sunday. Third seed Goffin took the opening set 6-4 after 45 minutes.

But the 31-year-old Frenchman took the second 6-4 levelling after converting his fifth set point.

The decisive thrid set was one way traffic as Tsonga’s superior power earned him two breaks of serve to lead 5-0. He eventually crushed the Belgian 6-1.

It was Tsonga’s 13th title in his 13 years on the professional circuit and it came following a run in which the sixth seed dispatched the top seed Marin Cilic in the last eight.

As well as a winner’s cheque for 371,000 euros, Tsonga’s victory earned him 500 points on the ATP computer and a rise to 11th in the rankings.

Goffin, with 300 points, will have the consolation of becoming the first Belgian to break into the top 10 since the rankings system was computerised in 1973.

 

