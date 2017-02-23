France make three changes for Six Nations clash in Ireland

France coach Guy Novès announced three changes on Thursday to his side for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin. Rabah Slimani, Bernard Le Roux and Yoann Huget all start as Virimi Vakatawa, Loann Goujon and Unini Atonio drop out of the side that defeated Scotland.

Prop Slimani comes in at tight-head in place of Atonio, who drops to the bench, with flanker Le Roux and full-back Huget replacing injured pair Loann Goujon and Virimi Vakatawa.

Toulouse's Huget has not featured since the first November Test against Samoa. "The logic was to replace Vakatawa by Yoann who is returning to form," said Novès.

Vakatawa had been one of the mainstays of the side since Novès took over as France coach but failed to impress against Scotland and was replaced early.

No fly-half has been named on the bench with scrum-half Baptiste Serin and full-back Scott Spedding ready to step in should Camille Lopez retire injured.

Racing 92's Le Roux returns after being hampered by injuries since the 2016 Six Nations, as Charles Ollivon drops to the bench, to support Louis Picamoles amd Kévin Gourdon.

Stade Francais prop Slimani comes in as Atonio struggled during the first two matches of the tournament with France losing their opener 19-16 at champions England. "Rabah was convincing each time he came on, the scrum is one of Ireland's strong points. It was logical to allow him to start, he is a very serious and very fit boy," Noves added.

Uncapped centre Henry Chavancy and wing Djibril Camara are both on the bench.

Both Ireland and France won one and lost one of their opening two Six Nations games and a victory is vital to stay in the hunt to win this season's championship.

France beat Scotland 22-16 in Paris last time out while Ireland thrashed Italy 63-10 in Rome.