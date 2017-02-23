France make three changes for Six Nations clash in Ireland

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
Queue at an ATM in Howrah after demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes in November
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Cape Town Art Fair showcases artists from Africa
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 2
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
  • media
    International report
    Catalonia to scrap siesta
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby France Ireland

France make three changes for Six Nations clash in Ireland

By
media France coach Guy Novès is trying to lead his side to their second win in three games in the 2017 Six Nations tournament. Reuters/Henry Browne

France coach Guy Novès announced three changes on Thursday to his side for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin. Rabah Slimani, Bernard Le Roux and Yoann Huget all start as Virimi Vakatawa, Loann Goujon and Unini Atonio drop out of the side that defeated Scotland.

 

Prop Slimani comes in at tight-head in place of Atonio, who drops to the bench, with flanker Le Roux and full-back Huget replacing injured pair Loann Goujon and Virimi Vakatawa.

Toulouse's Huget has not featured since the first November Test against Samoa. "The logic was to replace Vakatawa by Yoann who is returning to form," said Novès.

Vakatawa had been one of the mainstays of the side since Novès took over as France coach but failed to impress against Scotland and was replaced early.

No fly-half has been named on the bench with scrum-half Baptiste Serin and full-back Scott Spedding ready to step in should Camille Lopez retire injured.

Racing 92's Le Roux returns after being hampered by injuries since the 2016 Six Nations, as Charles Ollivon drops to the bench, to support Louis Picamoles amd Kévin Gourdon.

Stade Francais prop Slimani comes in as Atonio struggled during the first two matches of the tournament with France losing their opener 19-16 at champions England. "Rabah was convincing each time he came on, the scrum is one of Ireland's strong points. It was logical to allow him to start, he is a very serious and very fit boy," Noves added.

Uncapped centre Henry Chavancy and wing Djibril Camara are both on the bench.

Both Ireland and France won one and lost one of their opening two Six Nations games and a victory is vital to stay in the hunt to win this season's championship.

France beat Scotland 22-16 in Paris last time out while Ireland thrashed Italy 63-10 in Rome.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.