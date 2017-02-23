RFI in 15 languages

 

How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
Queue at an ATM in Howrah after demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes in November
 
Leicester City sack title winning coach Claudio Ranieri

By
media Last season Claudio Ranieri led Leicester City to their first top flight title in more than 130 years of existence. But the team has failed to recapture that form this term. Reuters/John Sibley

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Thursday night just nine months after leading them to the English Premier League title. The moved followed Wednesday night's 2-1 defeat in Seville in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League last 16.

Despite a fighting chance to progress to the quarter-finals, the decision comes after an abject defence of the Premier League title. City are one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left.

Ranieri, 65, steered the club to the 2016 championship despite them starting the season with 5000-1 odds of achieving such a feat.

"The board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest," read a statement. "Claudio, appointed City manager in July 2015, led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the club's 133-year history last season, as we were crowned champions of England for the first time. His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question."
 

City have won just five top flight games this season and could become the first defending champions to be relegated since 1938. They have lost their past five league matches and are the only side in the top four English divisions without a league goal in 2017.

"Domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club's Premier League status under threat and the board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest," the statement added.

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City.

"Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City.

"His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve."

Srivaddhanaprabha added: "It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign.

"But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games."

TV presenter Gary Lineker, a former Leicester City and England striker, said on social media: "After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad."

Leicester's title success came after they narrowly avoided relegation under former manager Nigel Pearson. But they have not won in their last nine matches in all competitions since a 2-1 FA Cup success at Everton on 7 January. Their last league victory was a 1-0 win over West Ham on 31 December.

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will take  charge ahead of Monday's match against Liverpool.

