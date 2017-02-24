Manchester United face trip to Russia in Europa League

Serie A chasing Roma against Lyon is one of the highlights of Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League. Roma are second in the Italian top flight seven points behind pace-setters Juventus with 13 games to play.

Lyon are out of the race for Ligue 1. They lie fourth, 16 points behind leaders Monaco, and are essentially in a fight to keep their position for next season's Europa League.

An all-German clash takes place between Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach while an all Belgian tie occurs between Genk and Gent. Anderlecht, the third Belgian side in the last 16, will take on Apoel Nicosia.

The resources of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will be severely tested in their fight with the Russian outfit FC Rostov.

Before the draw, the Portuguese said he wanted to avoid gruelling trips to places like FC Krasnodar in Russia and would prefer a two-hour jaunt to a venue such as Lyon.

His wishes have not been answered and a 5,000 kilometre trek is looming for United just before the first leg on 9 March.

In other ties, Celta Vigo, the last remaining side from Spain's La Liga, face Krasnodar, Olympiakos will play Besiktas and FC Copenhagen must get past Ajax to reach the quarter-finals.