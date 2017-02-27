RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
What astronauts eat in space
France's astronaut Thomas Pesquet
 
Manchester United beat Southampton to lift League Cup

By
media Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores the winning goal against Southampton in the League Cup final. Carl Recine/REUTERS

Jose Mourinho won his first trophy at Manchester United as manager after his team beat Southampton 3-2 in the League Cup final last night.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace in the thrilling encounter that saw Southampton come back to equality after being down 2-0.

The Swedish star scored the opening goal and the decider in the 87th minute while Jesse Lingard was United’s other scorer.

Manolo Gabbiadini brought Southampton back into contention with two goals in the 46th and 48th minutes respectively. However, Ibrahimovic scored the winning goal to gave Mourinho his first silverware at Old Trafford.

Mourinho became the first United manager to win a top prize in his maiden season at United. It was also the 19th major trophy of his glittering career.

The 54-year-old Portuguese said it was a difficult encounter.

Paris Saint-Germain demolish Marseille

In France, Edinson Cavani scored his 35th goal of the season as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Marseille 5-1 to move second in Ligue 1.

The reigning French champions are three points behind league leaders Monaco and level with Nice.

PSG stamped their authority right from the word go as Marquinhos opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

A minute later it was 2-nil when Cavani latched on to a deft pass from Javier Pastore to double PSG’s lead.

The Paris club made it 3-nil on 50 minutes thanks to Lucas Moura. Soon, German international Julian Draxler made it four. Marseille scored a consolation goal through Rod Fanni, before Blaise Matuidi made it five for PSG.

In other Ligue 1 matches Lyon smashed Metz 5-nil while leaders Monaco beat Guingamp 2-1.
 

