Post-Ranieri Leicester back to winning ways

Defending champions Leicester City got their Premier League campaign on track after defeating Liverpool 3-1 at home on Monday night. A brace by Jamie Vardy and a stunning strike by Danny Drinkwater helped Leicester overcome Liverpool, who put up a lacklustre display.

The win was significant as it lifted the club out of the relegation zone into 15th place. It also ended their five-match losing streak. And more importantly, the win comes after title-winning coach Claudio Ranieri was sacked last Thursday.

Vardy opened the scoring in the 28th minute, which was followed by a superb strike by Drinkwater in the 39th minute. Vardy effectively put the match beyond Liverpool’s reach by scoring his second in the 60th minute. Liverpool managed a consolation goal through Philip Coutinho in the 68th minute.

Leicester caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare said all he asked of the team was to remember what they were about and remember their identity.

Both Vardy and Drinkwater said their team’s display had been a reaction to press reports implicating the players in Ranieri's exit.

Liverpool could have jumped into third place with a win, but instead they remain in fifth. Jurgen Klopp’s side has won only one of their last seven league games.

“We let them be the Leicester of last year -- that's our fault,” Klopp said.

“We should get criticised. This inconsistency makes absolutely no sense.”

