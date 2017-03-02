PSG maintain hunt for hat trick of cup titles

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Egypt-Hamas talks free up movement of people, goods at border
An Egyptian tank patrols the southern border with Gaza on July 1, 2013.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Egypt-Hamas talks free up movement of people, goods at border
  • media
    International report
    Virtuality Expo
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France makes multinationals more responsible for respecting human …
  • media
    International report
    What astronauts eat in space
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Paris St Germain French football Marseille Monaco

PSG maintain hunt for hat trick of cup titles

By
media Unai Emery's PSG are still chasing four trophies this season. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Paris Saint-Germain continued their quest for a hat trick of French Cups with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night at Niort. Javier Pastore and Edinson Cavani struck in the last 12 minutes to kill off the second division outfit.

 

PSG are attempting to emulate Red Star and Lille as the only teams to have won the trophy three years on the trot. Red Star's successes came in the early years of the competition between 1921 and 1923. Lille's triple followed the Second World War.

PSG beat Marseille 4-2 to lift last season's trophy. Another victory in May will give them a record 11th triumph.

However, three more games need to be won before the Coupe Charles Simon can be hoisted. And Monaco loom large on the horizon.

The Ligue 1 leaders progressed to the last eight on Wednesday night with a 4-3 win at Marseille. Remy Cabella levelled for the hosts after 84 minutes to send the tie into extra-time. Benjamin Mendy gave Monaco a 3-2 lead just before the end of the first period. Cabella brought his side parity six minutes into the second period.

Marseille's joy was short lived. Thomas Lemar struck two minutes later. "We did well to score the extra goal," said Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim. "It's a sign that the team likes to play to win. I'm also happy for the players who aren't playing a lot of games. They came in and did a great job and that certainly gives me options for other games."

Jardim added: "Obviously I don't like conceding goals but for me it's great that we scored four. That's an incredible achievement. Marseille are a good outfit with quality players."

The defeat ends Marseille's thrust for silverware this campaign. They are seventh in Ligue 1 with 39 points after 27 of the season's 38 games. They are 20 points from third-placed Nice who occupy the final slot for access to next year's Uefa Champions League.

By contrast Monaco have possibilities in four competitions. On 1 April, they play PSG in the League Cup final. Jardim's men lead the top flight by three points and they also have a chance to progress to the last eight of the Uefa Champions League.

"Marseille were a very efficient opponent," he added. "I would have preferred to have played 90 minutes. Our next division one match against Nantes is on Sunday. That's not a lot of time to recover but it's good to be in a lot of competitions.

"I certainly wasn't going to come to Marseille with a team of youngsters. That wouldn't be respectful to the competition and it's not the sort of image of Monaco that I want to project."

Monaco will play either Lille or fourth tier Bergerac in the last eight. PSG will take on third division Avranches after they got past second division Strasbourg in a penalty shootout. The match had ended 1-1.

The other quarter-finals will pit Guingamp - 2-0 winners over third division Quevilly - against Fréjus-Saint Raphaël and Angers will face Bordeaux.

  

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.