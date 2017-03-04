Raymond Kopa dies aged 85

Raymond Kopa, who died on Friday, defiantly blazed trails. The scouts said that at 1.68m he was too small to play professional football. But he disregarded their judgments to grace the world's biggest stages. The patriots said he should stay in France. He moved to Spain and became a legend.

Born on 13 October, 1931 in Noeux-les-Mines, Raymond Kopaszewski was the son of Polish immigants. His first thought had been to work down in one of the pits that dotted northern France at the time. He failed the test following an accident that disfigured his hand.

Undeterred by the rejection of several northern clubs, he signed his first professional contract at Angers. His new boss Camille Cottin told him to change his name. "It's no longer Raymond Kopaszewski, but Raymond Kopa," the manager decreed. "It sounds better and people will remember it."

Theatrical? Perhaps. Prescient? Definitely. From Angers, the boy Kopa moved to Reims in 1951 where he won two French titles and led the side to the 1956 European Cup final.

Reims lost to Real Madrid. But the Spaniards - cherry picking even then - saw the forward's potential and offered him a chance to turn out at one of the world's most illustrious clubs.

"I was the first Frenchman to play abroad," said Kopa reflecting on his move. "At the time people called me a traitor. I just happened to be the first one."

In three seasons at Madrid, Kopa scored 30 goals in 103 games playing alongside the Argentine Alfredo Di Stefano and the Hungarian Ferenc Puskas. Together, Madrid's star troika won three European Cups on the trot in 1957, 1958 and 1959.

"We got crowds of 120,000 in those days at the Bernabeu stadium," Kopa recalled. "It was something unique to be the centre of attention of all those people and alongside such great players. The team was so good we could have played on one leg and it would still have been enough."

At the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, Kopa was voted player of the tournament despite the 13 goals scored by fellow Frenchman Just Fontaine. France won the third place play off against West Germany after being eliminated in the semi-final by a Pelé inspired Brazil.

On Friday, the Real Madrid players held a minute's silence before the start of their training to pay tribute to the former star. "He was a player of exquisite technical gifts," a club statement said. "The Frenchman remains one of the great stars of his epoch."

French Presient François Hollande said in a statement that Kopa was one of France's most admired sportsmen."

In 1959, a year after becoming the first Frenchman to win the ballon d'Or, Kopa returned to France to play for Reims where he won two more French titles before ending his professional career in 1967. Matches in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 this weekend in France will observe a minute of silence in his honour.

Fontaine, 83, said on Friday: "He was like an older brother. We were room mates and we spent entire nights talking about football. Raymond had something about him, me too. We were brilliant togther."

Fontaine added: "Raymond was the first legend of French football. He went to Madrid and won three European Cups. He could dribble. How he could dribble! So much so that he often forgot to pass. But when he did, I was always there to score!"