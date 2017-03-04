Lyon mauls India with record haul

Australia bowler Nathan Lyon took a career best 8-50 in Bangalore to help his side gain the upper hand on first day of the second Test against India. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat but were struggling after Lyon removed three of their top four in Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Lyon’s haul won him the kudos of best visiting bowler on Indian soil. The 29-year-old off spinner caused havoc in the final session of play as India lost their last five batsmen for 15 runs.

His figures eclipsed the 8-64 registered by the South African Lance Klusner at Kolkata in 1996. And they improved on Lyon's previous best of 7-94 against India in Delhi in 2013.

Only the India opener Lokesh Rahul, who was dropped by David Warner on 61, offered up any resistance scoring 90 before his side were all out for 189 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India’s collapse echoed their poor showing during the first Test in Pune. There they scrambled to 105 and 107 as they were they were thrashed by 333 runs allowing Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the four match series.

Australia were 40 for no loss at stumps with openers Warner on 23 and Matt Renshaw on 15.

"It's an amazing day for Australia," said Lyon. "There were some cracks in the pitch and I was trying to hit them."