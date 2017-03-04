Real Madrid star Gareth Bale banned for two matches

Real Madrid said on Saturday they were considering an appeal against Gareth Bale's two match ban following his red card during Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Las Palmas.

Referee David Fernandez Borbalan sent Bale off for pushing midfielder Jonathan Viera early in the second half of the league match.

As well as the two match sanction, the Spanish football federation fined the 27-year-old Wales international 600 euros.

Bale twice kicked out at Viera and then pushed the Las Palmas midfielder to the ground. Bale said after he did not accept he deserved the red card - his first since joining Madrid in 2013.

Bale repeatedly swiped at Viera as the midfielder surged away from him. Viera reacted with a minor push after being awarded a foul. Bale then shoved Viera away with two hands to the chest in front of Fernandez Borbalan who reported Bale for violent conduct.

Bale will miss Madrid's La Liga games at Eibar on Saturday and at home to Real Betis on 12 March. He will, however, be eligible to play in Madrid's Uefa Champions League match in Napoli on Tuesday night

Madrid lie second in La Liga, one point behind the champions Barcelona. However Madrid have a game in hand.