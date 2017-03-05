RFI in 15 languages

 

The legacy of Barcelona coach Luis Enrique
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique
 
Australia edge into lead over India in second Test

By
media Opener Matthew Renshaw scored a half century as Australia nudged into a first innings lead over India in the second Test in Bangalore. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Australia opener Matt Renshaw said on Sunday that managing a challenging pitch would be the key to defeating India. His analysis came after his half-century helped his side into a 48 run lead over the hosts at the end of the second day of the second Test in Bangalore.

Renshaw started Sunday’s second day on 15 and made 60 off 196 deliveries before he fell to the bowling of spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

"It was a grind,” said 20-year-old Renshaw. “The plan was to try and bat as long as possible and wear the Indian bowlers down.”

Shaun Marsh was the top scoring Australian. He made 66 off 197 deliveries before he was out just before the close of play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 33-year-old was involved in two key stands. One of 52 with Renshaw and another of 57 with Matthew Wade as Australia finished on 237 for 6.

Jadeja was the most successful Indian bowler claiming three wickets, including the Australia skipper Steve Smith for 8. Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Yadav weighed in with a wicket each.

"It was probably a bit harder against the quick bowlers,” Renshaw added. “Because it's not bouncing as much, and some balls are going up, so I think that challenge is probably the biggest," he said.

"We felt like we were just about to get on top of the game when I got out, so it was quite frustrating from that point of view," added Renshaw. "If we had probably got a few more runs, me and Shaun Marsh, then we could have had complete control of the game."

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said his side would have a better game plan in their second innings and were still very much in the match. "We have already seen the ball is keeping low,” he said. “They have to bat in the last innings ... we will put up a better show in the next innings," said Pujara.

The visitors lead the four-match series 1-0 after beating India by 333 runs in the first Test in Pune inside three days.

 

