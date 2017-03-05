RFI in 15 languages

 

Juventus extend lead at top of Serie A

By
media Juventus coach Massimo Allegri is trying to steer the club to a sixth consecutive title. Reuters/Alberto Lingria

Juventus increased their advanatage at the top of Serie A from seven to eight points following their 1-1 draw at Udinese on Sunday.

Duvan Zapata gave the hosts the lead just before half-time. The Colombian surged down the left and held off defender Leonardo Bonucci before shooting under the body of Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon as he came out to block at his near post.

But it was all square on the hour mark. Paulo Dybala’s free kick was delivered towards the back post and Bonucci got between Silvan Widmar and Stipe Perica to head past Orestis Karnezis.

The draw was Juve’s first of the season and with 11 games remaining, the champions boast 67 points. Roma are second on 59 points after they were beaten on Saturday night 2-1 by third placed Napoli who have 57 points.

Atalanta, in fourth, failed to keep pace with Napoli on Sunday. They have 52 points after being held 0-0 by Fiorentina. The stalemate allowed the Milan giants to creep nearer to fourth spot and access to Europa League football next season.
 

AC Milan, who are sixth, have 50 points while Inter Milan are fifth on 51 points after thrashing Cagliari 5-1. Croatia international Ivan Perisic bagged a brace in the rout at the Stadio Sant’Ella.

Lazio can go fourth on Sunday night if they claim all three points at Bologna.

