Monaco face Nantes aiming to restore three point lead

Monaco go into Sunday’s game against Nantes without skipper Radamel Falcao. The Colombia international is recovering from the muscle strain that kept him out of French Cup win over Marseille on Wednesday night.

Victory over mid table Nantes at the Stade Louis II will restore a three point lead over Paris Saint-Germain and Nice who were both winners on Saturday night over Nancy and Dijon respectively.

PSG stayed second thanks to Edinson Cavani’s late penalty at the Parc des Princes.

It came 10 minutes from time after Serge Aurier was fouled by Nancy goalkeeper Sergey Chernik.

Cavani converted the spot kick to register his 27th goal of the season. "It's difficult to play against these teams that defend a lot and give you so little space," Cavani told Canal+. "The important thing is to win. We now have to recover well and prepare for Barcelona," he added.

Nancy boss Pablo Correa said he was angry with the decision to award a penalty. "We feel frustrated because the game was decided by something dubious. We can discuss it but I think if that happens in the Paris 18-yard box, it isn't a penalty," he said.

With one eye on the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Spain, PSG coach Unai Emery handed a first league start to Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes after his January arrival from Benfica.

Wylan Cyprien netted his third goal in the past five matches - all of which have come in a 1-0 win - as Nice remained third on goal difference.