Monaco face Nantes aiming to restore three point lead

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
The legacy of Barcelona coach Luis Enrique
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    How public figures react to media stories about health and well-being
  • media
    Global Focus
    What repealing the US Dodd Frank Act would mean for DRC
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Oy Hannukah!
  • media
    International report
    Hunting for witches in northeast India
  • media
    Sports Insight
    The legacy of Barcelona coach Luis Enrique
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football French football Paris St Germain

Monaco face Nantes aiming to restore three point lead

By
media Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim will be without the services of his star striker Radamel Falcao for the visit of Nantes. Reuters/Giorgio Perottino

Monaco go into Sunday’s game against Nantes without skipper Radamel Falcao. The Colombia international is recovering from the muscle strain that kept him out of French Cup win over Marseille on Wednesday night.

Victory over mid table Nantes at the Stade Louis II will restore a three point lead over Paris Saint-Germain and Nice who were both winners on Saturday night over Nancy and Dijon respectively.

PSG stayed second thanks to Edinson Cavani’s late penalty at the Parc des Princes.

It came 10 minutes from time after Serge Aurier was fouled by Nancy goalkeeper Sergey Chernik.

Cavani converted the spot kick to register his 27th goal of the season. "It's difficult to play against these teams that defend a lot and give you so little space," Cavani told Canal+. "The important thing is to win. We now have to recover well and prepare for Barcelona," he added.

Nancy boss Pablo Correa said he was angry with the decision to award a penalty. "We feel frustrated because the game was decided by something dubious. We can discuss it but I think if that happens in the Paris 18-yard box, it isn't a penalty," he said.

With one eye on the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Spain, PSG coach Unai Emery handed a first league start to Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes after his January arrival from Benfica.

Wylan Cyprien netted his third goal in the past five matches - all of which have come in a 1-0 win - as Nice remained third on goal difference.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.